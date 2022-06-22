Kohli 'practicing well' ahead of fifth Test against Eng

Kohli 'practicing well' ahead of rescheduled fifth Test against England

IANS
IANS, Leicester,
  • Jun 22 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 10:37 ist

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

India will face England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arrival.

Kohli on Tuesday shared pictures from his training session as he looked all geared up for the upcoming match.

Also Read | Virat has made more mistakes in one season than his entire career: Sehwag

"Practice well. Stay happy," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021.

India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27 to be in the groove for the fifth Test.

