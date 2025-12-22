Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Krishnappa Gowtham calls time on career, bows out as a cricketer

Gowtham, who has been doing Kannada commentary since last year, decided to make the retirement decision formal on Monday.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 18:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 18:42 IST
Cricket newsKrishnappa Gowtham

Follow us on :

Follow Us