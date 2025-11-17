<p>New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals on Monday announced Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) season, following the exit of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rahul%20dravid"> Rahul Dravid</a> from the role.</p><p>Dravid had left the franchise in August this year and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kumar%20sangakkara">Sangakkara</a>, who has been the franchise's Director of Cricket since 2021, will be returning as the head coach having served in the same role from 2021-2024.</p>.Dravid's RR Exit: Was he on same page with franchise management on captaincy for Riyan?.<p>"Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara will also take charge as Head Coach for IPL 2026,"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rajasthan%20royals"> Rajasthan Royals</a> posted on X.</p><p>It was an abrupt end for former India captain Dravid's tenure after returning to the franchise for the 2025 season with a multi-year contract. The T20 World Cup-winning former national coach exited after a "structural review" of the team's poor performance earlier this year.</p><p>The franchise endured a terrible run, finishing ninth in the 10-team event with just four wins from 14 games.</p><p>Sangakkara's return as head coach comes days after Rajasthan Royals completed the trade of their wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who will join Chennai Super Kings.</p><p>In return, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have been roped in by the Royals' camp.</p><p>Meanwhile, RR also released a total of seven players, including three overseas, ahead of the mini auction to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.</p><p>Among the players released by the Royals are Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Kunal Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. </p>