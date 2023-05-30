'Man with a plan': Stalin hails MSD as CSK clinch title

'Man with a plan': Stalin hails Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings clinch 5th IPL title

The Chennai Super Kings on Monday night won the IPL final held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat in a last ball thriller against hosts, Gujarat Titans

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • May 30 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 13:54 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Chennai Super Kings skipper M S Dhoni. Credit: PTI Photos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan, has congratulated the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL championship of the season in a clincher defeating Gujarat Titans.

Stalin in a tweeter post said, "Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK.#IPL Finals2023".

The Chennai Super Kings on Monday night won the IPL final held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat in a last ball thriller against hosts, Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. Jadeja held on to his nerves and led the team to a scintillating victory.

