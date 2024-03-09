Me and Rohit don't decide contracts, we only select playing XI: Dravid on Iyer, Kishan omission

"They are always in the mix. Nobody is out of picture. Everyone who’s playing domestic cricket is in the mix. It’s just a question of, hopefully, them getting back and fit, playing cricket, and forcing the selectors to pick them again."

However, Dravid steered cleared when the sensitive issue of central contract cropped up.

"I don't decide contracts, right? Contracts are decided by the selectors and the board. I don't even know what is the criteria (for inclusion). Me and Rohit select the (playing) 11. We have never discussed whether somebody has a contract or not. I don't even know what the list of the contracted players is,” said Dravid in the post-match press-conference.

After India bagged the five-match series against England 4-1, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for players appearing in more red-ball cricket for the country.

Dravid hoped that the players would look at it as a reward for their hard work rather than another source to earn money.

"I really hope money is not going to be the incentive to play Test cricket. It's just the hard work and how tough Test cricket can be is being recognised.

"So, I wouldn't see it as an incentive to make people play Test cricket, I hope not. But it is nice that the BCCI is recognizing it. I think it is a reward, not an incentive," said the former Indian skipper.

He then proceeded to cite the example of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to validate his point.