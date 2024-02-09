Michael Vaughan says Joe Root doesn't need to be a 'Bazballer', urges him to play like his original self

"However, I do worry that they might become a team who do all this great work only to not actually win very much. They didn't win the Ashes when they should have done and now they have let India back into a series when they still have a load of big names, including Virat Kohli, to come back," he wrote.

England had taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in India but Ben Stokes and his men let the hosts draw parity in the second Test as all their batters, barring Zak Crawley, were unable to get big scores.

"England will not win the series if they bat the way they did in Visakhapatnam. I actually think the batsmen need to take a leaf out of the bowlers' book. With ball in hand, they have been quite traditional at times, aggressive at others, and they have gone up and down the gears in terms of how attacking their fields have been," he wrote

England had pulled off a dramatic 28-run win in the series opener on the back of vice-captain Ollie Pope's epic second-innings knock of 196 and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul in the second innings.

"The young spinners have been fantastic but, for me, James Anderson's brilliant performance shows that they have to get another seamer, probably Ollie Robinson, in the side with him. The batsmen, meanwhile, look like they only have one way to play. They are in fifth gear from ball one. I don't mind some of them playing like that because they are better for it," Vaughan wrote