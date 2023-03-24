Mumbai Indians score 182/4 against UP Warriorz in eliminator

MI score 182/4 against UP Warriorz in eliminator

Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start but both openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 21:30 ist
Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the 2023 WPL Twenty20 cricket eliminator match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four against UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out off 38 balls, and while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was out for 14, Melie Kerr chipped in with a 19-ball 29 before Pooja Vastrakar hit 11 in four balls.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39).

Mumbai Indians
UP Warriorz
Sports News
Cricket
Women's Premier League
WPL

