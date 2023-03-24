Mumbai Indians score 182/4 against UP Warriorz in eliminator

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four against UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.
Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start but both openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts.
Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out off 38 balls, and while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was out for 14, Melie Kerr chipped in with a 19-ball 29 before Pooja Vastrakar hit 11 in four balls.
Brief scores:
Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Queen, Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour to N America
'The Elephant Whisperers' couple to raise another calf
A year on, US skaters await Beijing Olympics medals
Siddaramaiah slaps supporter, caught on camera
Parliament passed these bills with no discussion
These MPs and MLAs were disqualified after conviction
Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it
Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins