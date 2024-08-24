Mushfiqur hits 191 as Bangladesh nose ahead against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Mushfiqur Rahim fell agonisingly short of a double hundred but Bangladesh racked up 565 all out in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 448-6 declared on day four of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Mushfiqur made 191 and forged a 196-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) for the seventh wicket as Bangladesh posted their highest total against Pakistan in the batsman-dominated contest at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh number eight Miraz became the fifth batter to score 50 or more in their innings as more than 1,000 runs were scored over four days while 17 wickets fell.

Pakistan finished the penultimate day on 23-1, trailing by 94 runs, after losing opener Saim Ayub cheaply.

Abdullah Shafique was batting on 12 with captain Shan Masood on nine at the other end.

"We did not expect the wicket to be so slow," Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood told the broadcasters.