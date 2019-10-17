Navnita Gautam, 1st Woman support staff in IPL team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore has appointed Navnita Gautam as a Sports Massage Therapist and she will become the first woman in the support staff unit of an IPL franchise.

As per the media release issued by the RCB, "Navnita will be working with Evan Speechly, the Head Physiotherapist and Shankar Basu, Strength & Conditioning Coach to identify, evaluate, provide guidance and implement massage therapy to suit the team and any relevant prevailing conditions."

"She will be responsible for performing specialized techniques pertaining to the preparation, motivation, overall supervision and all individual physical ailments relating to the team."