New Zealand 125-4 at tea, need 159 to win first Test

New Zealand 125-4 at tea, need 159 to win first Test

Ross Taylor fell lbw off Ravindra Jadeja for two as the teams went into the break in Kanpur

AFP
AFP, Kanpur,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:46 ist
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson watches the ball after playing a shot on the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Credit: AFP Photo

Skipper Kane Williamson stood unbeaten on 24 as New Zealand reached 125 for four at tea chasing 284 on day five of the opening Test against India on Monday.

Ross Taylor fell lbw off Ravindra Jadeja for two as the teams went into the break in Kanpur.

Tom Latham departed for 52 off Ravichandran Ashwin after the opener frustrated the Indian bowlers with key stands including 76 with overnight partner William Somerville, who made 36.

New Zealand need another 159 to win the first of the two Tests, or bat out the final session for a draw.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kane Williamson
New Zealand
India vs New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 