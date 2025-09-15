Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan lodges protest with ACC after Indian players refuse handshake post Asia Cup match

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said India's actions were against the spirit of the game after the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 05:03 IST
CricketIndia vs PakistanSuryakumar YadavAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us