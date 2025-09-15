<p>Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game, labelling it "unsporting" and escalating the tension between the two sides.</p>.<p>In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said India's actions were against the spirit of the game after the seven-wicket win for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suryakumar-yadav">Suryakumar Yadav</a>-led unit.</p>.<p>"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement as reported by <em>PTI.</em></p>.Asia Cup: We stand by victims of Pahalgam terror attack, dedicate win over Pakistan to Indian armed forces: Suryakumar Yadav.<p>Suryakumar had earlier justified the decision to not shake hands with the opposition, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.</p><p>"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar after the emphatic win.</p><p>Twenty six Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor in retaliation.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>