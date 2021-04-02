Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI in South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening one-day international in South Africa here on Friday.
Pakistan gave allrounder Danish Aziz his international debut in the game at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
South Africa is led by new limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma for the first time. Bavuma made history as the first Black African to be appointed captain of South Africa.
South Africa selected wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batsman David Miller and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, who will all leave after the first two games of the series to play in the Indian Premier League.
The teams will play three ODIs and four Twenty20 games, all of them in Centurion and Johannesburg.
No spectators are allowed at the games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrish Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen
Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far
Ahead of his time: South Korea's self-driving professor
KKR desperate to turn fortunes post tough transition
A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup
Rising star to IPL team captain - a 'Pantastic' journey
Job market remains buoyant amid second Covid-19 wave
Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but party's on at sea
In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army
Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot