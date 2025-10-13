Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies: Patience, perseverance key on slow surfaces, says Sundar

The Kotla track didn’t disintegrate as they desired, the surface only getting slower as the match progressed. T
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 14:40 IST
CricketSporst NewsIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us