<p>Bengaluru: Like the person he is, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cheteshwar-pujara">Cheteshwar Pujara's </a>batting was also understated -- characterised more by dour defence than dazzling strokes and defined more by substance than style. </p><p>His retirement last week, after losing his spot in the Test squad in June 2023, marked the end of a distinguished career in Indian cricket. </p>.Cheteshwar Pujara bows out of all forms of Indian cricket.<p>Perhaps the last of the Test specialists, Pujara's career was marked by soldier-like resolve and immense faith in old-school batsmanship. </p><p>One of just 12 Indian cricketers to play 100 Tests (103), Pujara opens up about a range of topics in a candid chat with DH. Excerpts... </p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> Has it sunk in yet that you are retired from the game that you played for so long?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> It will still take some time because I've been busy since last week, since the time of my announcement. Some interviews also, spending some time with the family, there was some get-together also. As of now, I'm still occupied and I haven't actually had a good time to reflect on my retirement. But as the time progresses, I think I'll be able to settle in and start thinking about what has happened in my cricketing journey so far. But still early days. I've still been training a bit for my health. That is for my health, not for cricketing reasons. But yeah, I'm still enjoying this time. This is still a time which is in between actually, honestly, where I'm just trying to settle in as a retired player.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> How do you look back at this long journey you had? A small-town boy going on to become one of India's batting great...</p>.<p><strong>B)</strong> Well, it's been a fantastic journey playing for the country. But at that time, when I started my career, not many players thought about representing the country. Because, when you belong to a small town, when you play for a small team like Saurashtra...<br>Saurashtra has progressed immensely over the years, but when I started playing cricket, it was a weaker team. And to represent this team and also still to play for the country, which was almost next to impossible at that time... Now, times have changed. So players are getting a lot more exposure. But in that era, I thought it was very difficult to progress from a small town. So, when I look back at this journey, I feel proud about that. But, at this point, I would also like to thank all the people who were involved in this journey.</p>.<p>My parents, the coaches I have worked with, players I have played with in Saurashtra. And also, for the Indian team and the coaches I have worked with. Because you go to NCA, you go to the Zonal Academies in your growing years and there are multiple people whom you interact with, the players you play with the coaches you work with. So, so many people have contributed in my journey. And I would like to thank them all at this stage. When I look back at this journey, it's been great so far.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> How did you manage to remain untouched by the glamour of cricket? You always remained a non-fussy cricketer going about your job.</p>.<p><strong>B)</strong> One is the surroundings because that makes a big impact. Also, your nature. The kind of person you are and that is thanks to my mother. She imbibed a lot of qualities when I was young. Unfortunately, I lost her when I was 13. But she taught me a lot of good things. She taught me a lot of values in my life which are still there in me as a person. I was the same person while I was playing, and after finishing playing cricket, I am not going to change that. So all those things do impact on what happens around you. What kind of decisions you make and I still feel that I am fortunate to have represented the Indian team. Indian Test team for such a long time to have played more than 100 Test matches.</p>.<p>I think it's a privilege. Sometimes players do get carried away with short term fame, money. And I don't blame them. Now, the times have changed where players have to focus on their white ball game. Because there are not many Test matches for them to play. On an average, we play nine Test matches per year. And also you need to be a multi-format player to be a successful cricketer nowadays. So things have changed. But I don't have any regrets. I thoroughly have enjoyed my journey and what I have done for the Indian team. It is an honour because not many get this opportunity to be part of the Indian team for such a long time. And to have contributed in some of the memorable series. I think it's a satisfying moment for me when I hang my boots.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> Did you ever feel like out of place or like an outsider because of your nature in a team surrounded by these flashy batters and boisterous characters?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> No, no. Not at all. I think I respected each and every human being for who they are. Everyone has the right to live the way they want to. As long as you are not affecting the team's environment, as long as you are contributing to the team's success and understand the responsibility of what is needed from a player, then whatever they do, I think, that's fine. So that's the beauty of this sport as well. You get to meet people from across the world. Also when you are representing the Indian team, you meet players from different cultures of India and also their upbringing is different in their own way. But you ultimately play for one cause which is to win a game for the Indian team.</p>.<p>So this team sport teaches you a lot and one of those things is that you get along with however the person is, whatever their thought process is. Sometimes you also have, I wouldn't say arguments, but different opinions but you still respect that in the team environment and move on and try and look at the bigger picture which is again to win a game and win a series for the Indian team.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> What has been the most satisfying thing about your career?</p>.<p>I think one of the most memorable victories I should definitely tell is 2018-19 in Australia; first series win in Australia. And also 2017 series at home against Australia. That was also one of the toughest series I have been part of. Also not to forget, for me I think, making debut in 2010 for the Indian team (in Bengaluru).</p>.<p>That was one of the most memorable years against Australia. It was a memorable moment for me because as a child, you grew up watching someone like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman And all of them were part of that game. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was captain. So the great players, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir... So, I think as a young cricketer, that's the best opportunity one can get. And that's why it is one of the most memorable moments and series for me.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> Like Laxman, Dravid and Tendulkar, Australia brought out the best in you...</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> See, the reason I put out my best against the Aussies was that they are one of the best teams in the world. They are very aggressive on the field and if you are mentally and physically strong. And strength is not just about having too many muscles; it's also about being out there, fighting it out for your team no matter what the conditions or situation is in front of you. You just try and fight it out for your country.</p>.<p>So those are the things I always looked up to. And for me, Aussies never gave you any easy victories on the field. Even if we had to chase 80-90 runs, they still tried their best to bowl the opposition out. So that's why they have been very competitive; very disciplined and a tough unit to beat. You always need to earn your victory against Aussies and that's why it brought the best out of me.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> What was the secret behind your ability to play long innings?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> I paid a lot of attention in my net sessions, my concentration was at my best when I was batting in the nets. That allowed me to focus for long periods of time in the game as well. But at the same time, I realised as a young kid, when I used to get out for 120-130, we (Saurashtra) used to get bowled out for 200, sometimes 180-190. And I realised that my centuries are not good enough. I need to score big 100s. That's how I started scoring double 100s and triple 100s.</p>.<p>That's when our team started reaching a respectable total of 350-400. I still remember once when I scored 306, the team's total was just close to 450 or something like that. So, I ended up scoring the majority of the runs in junior cricket. And that's how this habit started of scoring big runs that stayed on even in the senior cricket like in the Ranji Trophy. Saurashtra was in the plate division when I made my debut, but eventually we went on to the elite group. But I had to score many runs; I mean, not many but I had to score more runs in my innings whenever I got the opportunity. So, that's how this habit started.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> There were some tough times in your career and you were branded as too slow. But (then India coach) Anil Kumble shut that debate by saying strike rates are only for bowlers in cricket. How do you look back at that phase?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> Firstly, Anil bhai has been very instrumental in my cricketing journey because he is one of the best coaches I have worked with. And I have learnt a lot from him when he was a coach of the Indian team. And even overall, because there have been some important moments of my cricketing career where Anil bhai was around. He gave me some important tips, not just about this particular incident when he mentioned that the strike rate is for bowlers, but also some important tips of how to tackle Nathan Lyon, how to bat against spin, some minor technical changes in my stance. Also some tactical moves which I can do as a batter to counter against bowlers... So many small little things which he has taught me in my cricketing journey and which have helped me immensely over the years. Even when he wasn't part of the Indian team, when he wasn't a coach, his lessons or his guidance has helped me in my journey.</p>.<p>To speak about that strike rate thing, I actually stuck to my strength. I didn't try changing my game too much. One has to stick to their strength and for me, I knew in my heart that I was doing the right thing for the team. Because ultimately as a batter, your job is to ensure you win a game for the Indian team. If you are not in a position to win a game, you need to ensure that the team doesn't lose a game. But you shouldn't be on the losing side. So, I was just trying my best to achieve that and in that process, sometimes I might have ignored the outside noise or maybe even noise within the team. But eventually, people or the players who were criticising me realised that cricket can be played like this also. After the 2018-19 series and the 2020-21 series in Australia, they realised that I still bring a lot of value to the team and they respected me for that.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> Talking about the approach to batting, how do you look at this so-called Bazball style? Do you enjoy that cricket?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> Well, the Bazball in general is very exciting, no doubt about that. But at the same time, if you look at the last couple of WTC cycles, they (England) made a lot of mistakes. Now I can say that they have found the right balance. Because, in the last couple of WTC cycles, we have seen that they were a little reckless. They were irresponsible to play all the shots the way they played and that didn't give them the result. But now, if you look at the current England team, they have learned from their mistakes.</p>.<p>They have understood what needs to be done. You also need to respect important moments in the game. If you need to play defensively, you still should play defensively when the situation arises. So, they have found the right balance of defence and attack. Also, the positive part I like about Bazball is that they are going for a result which is very good in Test cricket. Test cricket needs to be exciting and they are trying to get a game out of anything. But it can't be reckless; if you play in a positive way, I think there is nothing wrong with it. Because now, if you look at the players' strength, most of the players are picked from their white ball performances.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> Talking about white-ball cricket that, and its influence, do you think that the age of Test specialist is gone now?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> There is still a scope (for Test specialists). I won't be surprised that if there is one odd player who is being picked from his performances in Ranji Trophy. But, going forward, we will see more multi-format players. That's where the game is heading and we are also going to get more players in Test squad from our white ball squads. Whether it's the ODI team, the T20 team or it's different IPL franchises or, sometimes, even the players who are performing well in the domestic circuit in white ball cricket. They are also getting opportunity to be picked at the next level -- Whether it's Duleep Trophy or India A squad. So, white ball cricket is being monitored closely and that's where we will get more players.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> Could you talk about your book (The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife) that you have penned along with your wife, Puja?</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> It's on our journey from the time we got actually married in 2013. She had this habit of journaling and she has done that since then. And then in 2021, just after Covid or almost during the Covid times, we were having a chat with each other. I told her 'why don't you give it a try.' Because she thought that she had enough material, she had a lot of collection. I told her that because she is very good at articulating things. We spoke about this and then she gave it a try. We also met the publishers and they were also on board. It took three to four years and she had to work hard because this was our first attempt to write a book. But it has turned out really well.</p>.<p>We have received a lot of positive feedback. But yeah, I think, she has written it candidly. We also had this agreement that I won't interfere in whatever she had to write because I first read the book once it was 80% complete. And she had the complete freedom to write whatever she wanted about my journey, or our journey, I would say. And yeah, she has done it without any filters. She has portrayed the things how they have been in our journey and that's where I think people also, I wouldn't say get to learn, but for some it might be a learning. To understand what it takes to be successful at the highest level, how do you achieve that success? What's the journey has been? And many times where we live in the world of social media, not many people look at the books but now, there is a lot more exposure. The reach is very wide and people across the world who have read the book, they appreciated the fact that there is no filter.</p>.<p><strong>Q)</strong> How has the commentary experience been? You seemed quite comfortable behind the mic for a first-timer.</p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> I have enjoyed this side of the game and honestly, I don't know how this has come so naturally. But maybe I've observed the game very closely; when you're sitting in the dressing room, you watch the game. You try and observe as many details as possible. And then when you have to talk about the game, things come out naturally. Since I've played with so many players, that also helps. Because you know what they are as persons, as cricketers. And you try and bring the best out of them.</p>.<p>Also, they respect me for what I've achieved for the Indian team. But at the same time, there was a lot of bonding on the field. So that also helps immensely. But yes, I've enjoyed this bit, I've enjoyed this thoroughly. I hope that this continues, but when I get to speak about the game, and I can provide some insights on the game, I feel good. Because I also get positive feedback about this.</p>