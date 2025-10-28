<p>Lahore: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has refused to sign the new central contracts offered to the national players after being placed in category B.</p><p>According to a reliable source, Rizwan is the only one of the 30 players given the new contracts to have not signed the document.</p><p>The Pakistan Cricket Board while offering the new contracts have removed the prestigious category A which previously was only given to Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.</p><p>The category was removed in a clear message to the players that the board was not satisfied with their performances in the last one year.</p>.Musical chair continues in Pakistan cricket; Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain.<p>This time the board has clubbed together 10 players in Category B including the three seniors but Rizwan recently made it clear to the board he would only sign the document if some of his grievances were addressed by the board.</p><p>Rizwan’s demands, the source said, had been made after he was removed as the ODI captain.</p><p>Rizwan has apparently asked the board to give him and other seniors category A as they did previously and has also made it clear that while appointing anyone as captain, the board must give him a clear term and time to fulfil his plans.</p><p>He has not been picked in the T20 format since December 2024 while his recent sacking as ODI captain surprised many with Shaheen named his successor.</p>