Please don’t call Indo-Pak matches a rivalry: Suryakumar Yadav

<p>Dubai: Having crushed Pakistan with consummate ease in the Asia Cup Super 4 match here, Indian skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suryakumar-yadav">Suryakumar Yadav</a> on Sunday urged everyone to stop calling the contests between the two nations a meaningful “rivalry.”</p><p>India and Pakistan have faced each other 15 times in T20Is, with the reigning world champions winning 12 of those encounters, and in the latest instance the Suryakumar-led side won by six wickets.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan blown away by Abhishek Sharma storm in Dubai as India ease to six-wicket victory.<p>When a senior Pakistani journalist asked if the gulf in standards between the two sides had grown too wide, Suryakumar responded with a smile: “Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry.”</p><p>When the scribe clarified that he was referring to “standards, not rivalry,” the Indian skipper quipped nonchalantly.</p><p>“Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it’s 8-7, that’s a rivalry. Here it’s 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest,” he said before walking out of the media conference room with a grin.</p>