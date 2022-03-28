Postponed Pak-WI ODI series rescheduled to June

Postponed ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies rescheduled to June

The PCB said the West Indies board had also agreed to play three T20 internationals in early 2023

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2022, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 20:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, which was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the vistors' camp last year, was on Monday rescheduled to June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Rawalpindi will host the postponed ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies from June 8 to 12.

West Indies had toured Pakistan late last year but due to five COVID-19 cases in the touring side, the ODI series was rescheduled and the visitors returned home after just playing three T20 internationals.

The PCB said the West Indies board had also agreed to play three T20 internationals in early 2023.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Series schedule:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

June 12– 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Cricket
Sports News
Pakistan
West Indies

What's Brewing

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 