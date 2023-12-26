Prasidh joins illustrious pacers' club from Karnataka

His ODI debut against England in Pune had a dash of drama too. “I got a call from the manager, asking me for the size of my clothing. I didn't even know who he was because obviously, I had not been a part of the team. He told me I must travel to Ahmedabad and join the team. After joining the team I waited for the official news of my call-up to be announced by BCCI. The news finally came out on the fifth day of my Covid-19 quarantine, and I started getting all the calls and wishes. The fact that I knew I was in the team when nobody else knew actually kept me nervous. I was thinking, ‘Why is it taking so long to be announced?’ But it was all fun,” he had revealed earlier.