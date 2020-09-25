Prof Deano's voice falls silent, cricket world shocked

The outpouring of grief at the passing of Dean Jones, the former Australian batsman-turned-television pundit, is testimony to the numerous lives he touched through his various roles in cricket.

Jones, one of Australia’s finest batsmen, died in Mumbai on Thursday following a massive heart attack, sending shock waves across the cricketing world. Jones (59), was part of the dugout commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League on the Star Select channel. The sombre note at the studio, where Jones’ suit was hung on his chair and his ubiquitous red book placed in remembrance, was reflected by a permanent ‘Thank You Deano’ tribute in gratitude for the impact of the departed soul.

One couldn’t help but feel for his trans-Tasman colleague Scott Styris and fellow Aussie Brett Lee, who fought hard and sometimes unsuccessfully, to hold back their tears while discharging their duties.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM,” Star India said in a statement, confirming Jones’ demise. “He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time.”

Jones will always be remembered for his maiden double century in the tied 1986 Madras Test. Coincidentally, Tuesday was the 34th anniversary of that sensational match. Jones showed great temperament, character and stamina in searing heat and humidity to hit 210 despite throwing up by the side of the pitch on numerous occasions. The effort obviously took its toll and he was rushed to the hospital to address severe dehydration.

“That innings put me on the world cricket map,” Jones had said when he was in Mysuru as part of the commentary team for the Karnataka Premier League in 2018.

Jones averaged over 46 in Tests but was more celebrated for his exploits in one-dayers.

He is credited with redefining batting in the 50-over format. His aggressive approach to fast bowling, frenetic running between the wickets and fielding in the deep provided the template on which the approach to limited-overs cricket itself was reinvented.

Post his premature retirement, Jones became a well-known voice on the game, apart from occasionally dabbling in coaching assignments. His often eccentric but always entertaining style of commentary endeared him to cricket fans, especially in the sub-continent. He was known in India as Professor Deano after his show by the same name on an Indian TV channel. Interestingly, his Twitter handle was also @ProfDeano.

His energy behind the mic was infectious and his straight talk instructive. Sometimes, he stretched the line and got into needless controversies like when he appeared to refer to Hashim Amla as a "terrorist" – believing that he was off air -- and was promptly suspended by the broadcasters in Sri Lanka. But that was just an aberration in an otherwise impressive cricketing resume.