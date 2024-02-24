Pure and utter class, Rohit-like: Cook praises Joe Root for un-Bazball knock

"What Joe Root did today (Friday) was go back to basics. This is a clip of someone with the shots you'd expect Joe Root to play (Cook was speaking while a video of Root's innings was being played). All the talk about the reverse scoop being unusual, this is a very typical Joe innings.

"Slightly slower than normal but the tempo and his rhythm of batting is what makes him stand out. When he's in fine flow he's got such a nice easy way about him, Rohit (Sharma)-like. Pure and utter class, great player of spin and he has all the options covered."

Root, one of the best batters in world cricket, had faced flak after his reverse lap against Jasprit Bumrah cost England dearly as they were bundled for 319 while chasing 445 in the third Test.

It was his first century in the five-match series following scores of 29, 2, 5, 16, 18, 7 in his last six Test innings.

"Root has played beautifully today. It has been a very different Root to what we have seen in the series, one who has been playing with control...It has been very un-Bazball, for those who like the entertainment, but very effective," Cook, a former England skipper, said.

"It was a very emotionless Root. It will be interesting to see what he says about this hundred, given all of the stuff that has gone on before, the talk about his shot selection and the way he has played. Great players respond and he has responded with runs."