Ranji Trophy: Karnataka 14/2 on rain-hit Day 1

Bad light hit the first day’s play of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir here at the Gandhi Memorial Science College ground on Thursday.

After dark clouds and light drizzle prevented play in the first two sessions, the game finally began at 3:00 pm. Karnataka, who opted to bat, were immediately put in a spot of bother by the hosts. The visitors lost openers R Samarth (5) and Devdutt Padikkal (2) with just 14 runs on the board.

Samarth, who edged one to the wicketkeeper, got a beauty from Aquib Nabi. Padikkal nicked one to slips while going for an expansive drive off left-arm pacer Mujtaba Yousaf, who was playing only his second Ranji Trophy game.

Only 30 minutes of play was possible as bad lights forced the umpires to call off the day’s proceedings. Karnataka were 14/2 with Karun Nair and KV Siddharth in the middle.

Late evening rain has further put doubts on the scheduled start on the second morning. Karnataka made two changes in the squad by bringing in J Suchith for Shreyas Gopal and Manish Pandey in place of Pavan Deshpande.