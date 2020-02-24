Ranji Trophy: We believed in our abilities, says Prasidh Krishna

At the end of the first session on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka had lived to die another day. In the 2019-20 season, Karnataka have made a habit of getting out of jail. While it exposes their inability to dominate their opponents completely, it also speaks volumes of their great grit under pressure.

Resuming from 88/2, in response to Karnataka’s 206, J&K had a golden opportunity to gain an innings lead and push their opponents to the wall. They had the backing of a vociferous crowd. A set batsman in Shubham Khajuria (62), an experienced campaigner in Parvez Rasool (1) and an exciting talent in Abdul Samad (43) should have done the job for the hosts. But they fell short, agonisingly by 14 runs.

Karnataka had handed J&K a lesson on handling nerve-wracking situations. Like a champion side, they fought every ball, maintained an attacking approach and more importantly, remained positive throughout. Their bowlers showed great perseverance and heart to bundle out the remaining eight wickets.

“I think we all believed in our abilities,” Prasidh told reporters. “We knew the lead was important for us but even then, we didn’t think only about it. We also made sure we didn’t give away too many runs. We knew we could still make a comeback even if we had conceded the lead. All of us stuck to the plan,” he said.

The right-arm pacer was the one who started Karnataka’s fightback, picking two quick wickets. In only his second game after a long injury lay-off, Prasidh has straightaway made an impact. “I wasn’t feeling good yesterday. In these kind of matches, the pressure gets the best out of you. We knew that if even if one of us don’t give 100 per cent, it’s going to hamper the team,” he said.

In the end, Karnataka’s belief kept them alive in the tournament.