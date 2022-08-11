Rashid, Rabada to play for MI Cape Town at CSA T20

Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone to play for MI Cape Town at CSA T20 League

  • Aug 11 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 16:02 ist
Rashid Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and dashing English batter Liam Livingstone are among the five direct signings of MI Cape Town which will take part in the inaugural Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League.

The talented Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL along with England all-rounder Sam Curran are the other two direct signings of the franchise.

Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, Rabada and Livingstone for Punjab Kings and Curran last played for CSK in the Indian Premier League.

MI Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.

“With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey," team owner Akash Ambani said.

