Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

RCB appoint Malolan Rangarajan as women's team head coach

A former cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, Rangarajan has also played an important role in the development of the RCB Men’s team.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 06:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 06:19 IST
Sports NewsCricketWPLRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us