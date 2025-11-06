🚨 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last 6 years in various roles, has now been appointed as 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 for the upcoming WPL cycle.



More details, and WPL retentions announcement soon…