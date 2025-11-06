<p>The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">RCB</a>) named former Tamil Nadu spinner Malolan Rangarajan as the head coach of their women's team ahead of the fourth WPL season next year on Thursday.</p><p>Rangarajan replaces Luke Williams, who was appointed as head coach in 2024, after serving as Assistant Coach during RCB’s past two seasons, including the team’s historic title-winning campaign in 2024.</p><p>"Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last six years in various roles, has now been appointed as head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle," RCB posted on their official X handle.</p>.<p>A former cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, Rangarajan has also played an important role in the development of the RCB Men’s team, working closely with Dinesh Karthik, Sanjay Bangar, Mike Hesson, Simon Katich and Andy Flower over the years.</p>.Sale of RCB gain fresh momentum.<p>Speaking on the new role, Rangarajan said, “I’m very excited and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the women’s team. I want to acknowledge Luke’s contribution and impact, which led to RCB’s title win in 2024. The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge, giving us the chance to shape the next phase of the squad while having a strong core to consider for retentions.”</p><p>“Over the past three years, I’ve developed a great working relationship with Smriti, as well as the coaching and support staff, and I look forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the success that RCB fans deserve,” he added. </p><p>Sharing her thoughts on the appointment, RCB Captain and ace batter Smriti Mandhana expressed, “I want to congratulate Malolan Rangarajan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB in the WPL. I share great rapport with him and I’ve enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He’s been a positive influence on the girls over the last three years and I’m confident of working well together, leading RCB to success in the upcoming season.”</p>.<p>Reflecting on the development, Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, RCB, noted, “Malolan has been integral to RCB’s growth story, and his transition to Head Coach is a natural progression. Having been part of the RCB Women’s team’s core group since the inaugural season, he brings deep familiarity with the team’s culture. This aligns with our vision for the club, and Malo understands RCB’s distinctive style of play.”</p>.<p>The WPL is being a held a month earlier than usual in 2026 -- from January to February -- as India are set to co-host the the men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in the February-March window.</p>