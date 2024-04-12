'RCB don't have enough bowling weapons,' says Faf Du Plessis after fifth loss in six IPL matches

"We spoke about it (dew). We knew the dew would play a big part. We needed 215-220. 190 wasn't enough. It is a big thing at some venues. When the dew settles in, it was very tough. We changed the ball many times. It is the only sport where the changes in conditions make a difference," he added.

Asked about Jasprit Bumrah's (5/21) terrific last spell, where he scalped four wickets, Du Plessis said: "He has been the difference in the two innings. We put them under pressure but the one guy, being out there myself, and you see him with the ball in his hand.

"You want to put him under pressure, but the variety does everyone in. He has got a really good bouncer, slower ball. Someone like (Lasith) Malinga was the best bowler in T20 cricket, but Bumrah has taken over the reins.

"You know you can bring him on and take the wickets but also be defensive."

The winning captain Hardik Pandya was also in awe of Bumrah's performance.

"I am lucky to have Bumrah in my side. He does this over and over again and every time I ask him and he gets the wickets. He practices in the nets. He has so much experience and the confidence," he said.

He also lauded the effort of Suryakumar Yadav, who struck 52 off just 19 balls in the pursuit of 197-run target to make life easy for MI.

"I did tell him (Yafav), welcome back when he scored the fifty. I have been opposition captain to him as well. Some place he hits, I have never seen any batter hit him. Whatever the situation requires," Pandya said.

The MI skipper also said their motive was to chase down the target quickly to better their net run rate.