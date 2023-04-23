RCB post 189 for 9 against RR thanks to fifties from Maxwell, Du Plessis

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, here on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end.

Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Brief Scores: RCB 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls, Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls; Trent Boult 2/41, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/28) vs RR.