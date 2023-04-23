Maxwell, Du Plessis fifties take RCB to 189/9 vs RR

RCB post 189 for 9 against RR thanks to fifties from Maxwell, Du Plessis

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in the first ball of the match

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2023, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 17:44 ist
Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls. Credit: PTI Photo

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, here on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end.

Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Brief Scores: RCB 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls, Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls; Trent Boult 2/41, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/28) vs RR.

Sports News
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL
ipl 2023
RCB
RR
Glenn Maxwell
Virat Kohli
Faf Du Plessis

