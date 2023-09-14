Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand

"We knew we had to bat well. The way they bowled in the top 10 overs, getting movement in the air and off the surface. We weren't able to build partnerships," New Zealand captain Latham said.

England, who suffered a top-order collapse in the second ODI, appeared set for the same fate when Trent Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow with the first ball of the match.

Two overs later, England were in even more trouble when Boult struck again as Joe Root inside-edged a shot onto the stumps.

But with backs against the wall, Stokes and Dawid Malan combined for a massive 199-run partnership, which came to an end when Malan departed on 96 after feathering a catch to Latham off Boult.

Stokes also struck up partnerships with Jos Buttler and Livingstone, but once he holed out to square leg, England's tailenders were quickly mopped up by Boult and Ben Lister.

"Really pleased with the performance. There's levels that we can keep achieving, there's more in the tank," England captain Buttler said.

Boult finished with figures of 5-51 - his sixth five-wicket haul in ODIs. Lister, brought into the team as a replacement for the injured Adam Milne, picked up three wickets.

The final ODI of the series will be played at Lord's on Friday. The series is crucial for both sides' preparations as they look ahead to next month's Cricket World Cup in India.