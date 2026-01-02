Retiring Usman Khawaja hits out at 'racial stereotyping'

<p>Australia batter Usman Khawaja, while announcing his decision to retire from international cricket, used the moment to flay the “racial" stereotyping he experienced during his career.</p><p>At a press conference on Friday (January 2), the 39-year-old decided to call its quits after the fifth and the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground which begins on Sunday (January 4).</p>.Australia's Usman Khawaja to retire after fifth Ashes Test.<p>The Pakistan-born cricketer, who was the first Muslim to play for Australia, said he felt he was treated “a little bit different, even to now,” because of his Pakistan and Muslim background.</p><p>"Different in the way I've been treated, different in how things have happened,” he said while announcing his retirement at a press conference in Sydney. </p><p>“I had back spasms, it was something I couldn't control. The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me . . . I copped it for about five days straight. Everyone was piling in.</p><p>“Once the racial stereotypes came in, of me being lazy, it was things I've dealt with my whole life. Pakistani, West Indian, colored players...we're selfish, we only care about ourselves, we don't care about the team, we don't train hard enough."</p><p>At SCG on Sunday, it would be an 88th Test for the left-hander, culminating a career where it began after making his debut at the same venue in 2011, also against England.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>