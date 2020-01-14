Rishabh Pant concussed after being hit on helmet, under observation

Rishabh Pant didn’t take the field during India’s defence of 255 in the first ODI against Australia here at the Wankhede stadium after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper, while batting on 28 in the 44th over, was hit on his head by a Pat Cummins bouncer. The ball ricocheted off a top edge before hitting the helmet and landing in the safe hands of Ashton Turner at point. It was a crucial wicket for Australia as Pant was getting a move on.

India entered the field with KL Rahul donning the wicketkeeping gloves and Manish Pandey coming on as substitute. The Karnataka opener was seen training behind the stumps during the break, giving an indication that Pant wouldn’t be available.

Early into the Australian innings, the Indian team management provided an update on Pant. “Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation,” said a statement.

Right after Australia’s thumping ten-wicket victory, the Indian management gave further details on the Delhi player. “His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly,” said the statement.