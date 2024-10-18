Home
Rishabh Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3 of 1st Test against New Zealand

Pant was hit on his right knee in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings when a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja spun sharply inwards and hit his right knee with Devon Conway at the strike.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:25 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 05:25 IST
