Rishabh Pant's recovery was a miracle, never thought he would play again: Ravi Shastri

<p>Melbourne: Former India coach Ravi Shastri was uncertain about the cricketing future of Rishabh Pant when he visited him at the hospital a few days after that horrific car accident, and termed the wicketkeeper batter's recovery a "miracle." Pant made a comeback to white ball cricket during the IPL before returning to red-ball cricket through the Duleep Trophy and he was also part of India's recent home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.</p>.<p>"Honestly, if you had seen him you would not have given him a hope in hell to play cricket again," Shastri was quoted as saying by <em>news.com.au</em>.</p>.<p>"I will never forget it. He was in terrible shape. I went to see him in hospital a month after he was injured. He was battered and bruised, scarred all over.</p>.<p>"He had a massive operation and had stitches all over the place. From there to simply recover and play cricket was a miracle. To then go on and play in a World Cup-winning team and be a part of the Test team is a truly remarkable achievement," he added.</p>.<p>Pant averaged 62 on his two tours of Australia and has been in incredible form since his return to the game.</p>.Rishabh Pant climbs 5 places to 6th spot in ICC Test batters' rankings.<p>"He returns to Australia for this tour in form and a man Australia fears, an unthinkable prospect when he was bailed up in hospital unable to walk," Shastri said.</p>.<p>"When you speak to him now the respect he has for the game is even more. He was nowhere.</p>.<p>"Suddenly he is back and he values that. But I have seen him work really, really hard over the past few months to get in to the shape he is to play Test cricket." Pant had a horrific car accident in December 2022 while returning to his home town Roorkee from New Delhi.</p>.<p>If not for some good Samaritans and his own presence of mind which prompted him to break the windshield of his car, the accident could have turned fatal for him.</p>.<p>"First time in my life I had that feeling of letting it go. I felt my time in this world was over," Pant had told Star Sports.</p>.<p>"When my accident happened I felt something spiritual saved me. I can't even imagine how much worse it could have been. Doctors even spoke to me about amputation." Pant was later airlifted to Mumbai where he underwent reconstruction in three knee ligaments.</p>.<p>"I asked the doctor how long it would take for me to recover. He said it would take 16 to 18 months," Pant said.</p>.<p>"I told the doctor that whatever timeline he gave me, I would reduce six months from it."</p>