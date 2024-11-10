Ritika Sajdeh reacts as Aaron Finch 'defends' Rohit Sharma's absence from upcoming series amid Gavaskar's criticism

<p>The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia in the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile there are talks of Rohit Sharma's possible absence from the game due to personal reasons.</p><p>As the talks of Sharma's absence began, Sunil Gavaskar made a statement where he mentioned there could be a need to appoint a new captain for the entire series.</p><p>Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting birth of their second child due to which Sharma is expected to make himself unavailable for the upcoming match and Sajdeh has now reacted to Aaron Finch's statement for defying what Gavaskar said.</p><p>Gavaskar opined that if Sharma is not available, Jasprit Burmah should lead the team for the entire series.</p>.Don't judge Kohli on current form, Australia series could change it all: Ricky Ponting.<p><a href="https://thesportstak.com/cricket/india-tour-of-australia-22-nov-2024/story/ritika-sajdeh-finally-reacts-after-sunil-gavaskar-was-silenced-by-aaron-finch-for-if-your-wife-is-going-to-have-a-baby-remark-on-rohit-sharma-3108981-2024-11-09">Speaking </a>to <em>Sports Tak</em>, Gavaskar said that if Sharma is missing two thirds of the series he should go for the tour only as a player. </p><p>"We have been reading that Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test, perhaps he will not play in the second as well. If this is the case, then I say that, right now, the Indian selection committee should say that 'if you have to rest, rest, if there are personal reasons then look at them. But if you are missing two-thirds of the matches then you should go for this tour only as a player. We will make the vice-captain the captain of this tour'," Gavaskar said, as quoted by <em>Sports Tak</em>.</p><p>"Indian cricket is the most important. I would say that if we had won the New Zealand series 3-0, it would have been a different matter. Because we have lost this series 3-0, there is a need for a captain. The captain has to unite the team. If there is no captain from the beginning, it is better to make someone else the skipper," he said further.</p>.<p>Following Gavaskar's statement, Australia's Aaron Finch reacted, disagreeing with the veteran.</p><p>Finch said, "I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby... that's such a beautiful moment... and you take all the time that you need in that regard," as told <em>ESPNcricinfo</em> as quoted by <em>Sports Tak</em>.</p><p>After this, Sajdeh commented under an Instagram post about the whole situation.</p><p>She tagged Aaron finch's official Instagram handle and posted a 'salute' emoticon.</p>.<p>A screenshot of the post and her comment was share on X, which has garnered a lot of attention and a flurry of comments.</p>.<p>"At the end players are not army personnel. So they can do whatever... Whereas Army personnel have to skip even his father's Funeral for national duty. I know army men are very ahead!" a user commented.</p><p>Another user commented, "If you are representing your country you have to sacrify some happy moments too like a warriors solider."</p><p>"Ofcourse he can take time off full series," commented a third user.</p>