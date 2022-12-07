Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Dec 07 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 14:31 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left-hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI tweeted.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.

Rohit Sharma
Cricket
Sports News

