Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

India skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left-hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.
"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI tweeted.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs
DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?
Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend
Leopard sighting? Don’t panic
Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims
4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list
Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira
Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day
Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator