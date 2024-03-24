Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day: Phil Salt

"He took the pressure off me to hit the boundaries. He came in and had a hell of a cameo and we started to put a partnership together. You know, when wickets are falling, it's all about making those partnerships. And for him to come out on debut (for KKR) and do that is very impressive," he added.

Heinrich Klaasen threatened to spoil KKR's party with a counter-attacking fifty as IPL's most expensive player Mitchell Starc was hit for four sixes in his last over that yielded 26 runs for SRH.