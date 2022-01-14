S Africa close in on win in third Test against India

Keegan Petersen scored 82 as South Africa edged towards victory over India on a spiteful Newlands pitch as the hosts went to lunch on 171 for three on day four of the decisive third and final Test on Friday.

The home side need a further 41 runs for victory with the series on the line, but India have not made it easy, with some superb seam bowling that might have brought greater reward.

Rassie van der Dussen is unbeaten on 22 and will resume the innings with Temba Bavuma on 12 as they seek to finish the job in the afternoon session on the difficult, seaming wicket.

Petersen defied the conditions and played beautifully for his career-best score from 113 balls before he directed a Shardul Thakur delivery onto his stumps. It followed a fine 72 in the first innings.

Petersen finishes the series as the leading run-scorer with 276 in six innings, providing South Africa with some solidity in the number three position that has been missing for some time.

India created plenty of alarms and their frustration threatened to boil over when they believed they had Van der Dussen caught behind off seamer Mohammed Shami, though the bowler himself showed no interest and returned to his mark.

Captain Virat Kohli sent the not out decision for review, and although there was a spike on the ultra-edge technology, it was ruled the batsman had hit the ground.

The episode followed India’s fury on Thursday when they believed they had home captain Dean Elgar dismissed leg before wicket, but after being given out, the ball-tracker technology suggested the delivery was bouncing over the stumps.

The visitors’ ire at the decision was evident and they may yet find themselves in trouble with match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe.

Their mood did not improve when Petersen was given a life on 59 as Jasprit Bumrah found the edge of his bat with a beautiful delivery, which flew at a good height to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip, but he grassed the effort. The home side had 129 at the time.