sports cricket

Sachin Tendulkar honored by Dallas Cowboys during NFL Game

The gesture highlights the growing footprint of cricket in the United States, with Tendulkar playing a key role through his involvement with the National Cricket League (NCL).
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:14 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 06:14 IST
