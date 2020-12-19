Shami suffers injury, taken to hospital for scans

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the remainder of the Test series against Australia was thrown into doubt on Saturday, with skipper Virat Kohli revealing that he was unable to even lift his hands.

Shami, who suffered a wrist injury during the third day of the opening Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, was taken to the hospital for scans.

The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India's second innings which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine.

The team's medical staff rushed to his aid and after some deliberation, Shami decided to walk back to the dressing room as the visitors' innings ended in 21.2 overs.

Asked about the pacer's condition at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said Shami he will be heading to the hospital to undergo scans.

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens," Kohli said.

After the physiotherapist applied spray, Shami tried to resume batting but he didn't look comfortable and decided to walk back to the dressing room.

India lost the fixture by eight wickets to go down 0-1 in the four-match series.

The two teams will meet again on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where the visitors will be without the services of Kohli.