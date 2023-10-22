Shami's Secret: Preparing pitches in village, bowling under lights, cross-country runs

"He regularly practised at the ground he has built here in the village with his own money," his childhood coach and mentor Mohammed Badruddin told PTI on Sunday after his ward took 5/54 against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

When Shami was dropped from India's ODI set-up after an indifferent series in Australia back in 2020, even his greatest of supporters wouldn't have envisaged that he could have a second coming in white ball cricket despite his wide-ranging skill-sets with the red cherry.