Shivam Dube takes CSK to 144/6 against KKR

Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings scored 144/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Shivam Dube scored 48 not out off 34 balls for CSK while spinner Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets for KKR.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit
I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood
Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest
How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics
Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up
India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting
Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record
India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK
Climate change is making cyclones more intense
How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections