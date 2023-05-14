Shivam Dube takes CSK to 144/6 against KKR

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets for KKR

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:21 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings scored 144/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Shivam Dube scored 48 not out off 34 balls for CSK while spinner Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets for KKR.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
CSK
KKR

