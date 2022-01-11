South Africa all-rounder Morris calls time on career

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris calls time on career

He last played for South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 15:29 ist
South Africa's bowling all-rounder Chris Morris. Credit: IANS Photo

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday, calling time on a career that saw him represent South Africa 69 times across all formats.

The 34-year-old made his debut for South Africa in 2012 and went on to play four tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 23 Twenty20 internationals, taking 94 international wickets and scoring 773 runs.

He last played for South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13.

Morris also earned million-dollar deals in the Indian Premier League on multiple occasions, becoming the most expensive buy in the tournament's history in February 2021 when he returned to the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. ($2.20 million)

"Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small ... it's been a fun ride," Morris said on Instagram.

Morris added that he would be taking up a coaching role with the South African franchise Titans.

