SA v England one-day cricket postponed due to Covid-19

South Africa vs England one-day cricket international postponed due to Covid-19

Cricket South Africa made the announcement just over an hour before the day-night match was due to start

AFP
AFP, Cape Town,
  • Dec 04 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 16:25 ist
Newlands stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Credit: AFP Photo

The first one-day international between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, has been postponed due to a South African player testing positive for Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement just over an hour before the day-night match was due to start.

Cricket
South Africa
England

