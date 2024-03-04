Speculation swirls as Dhoni says stay tuned for 'new role' in new season

New Delhi: Barely two weeks before the start of the IPL, the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent speculation into overdrive by claiming that a "new role" awaits him in the "new season" in a viral social media post on Monday.

The former India captain, who led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title last season, however, neither mentioned the league nor elaborated on the new role, leaving everyone guessing.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!," Dhoni wrote in a rare social media post on Facebook.

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni's final one as a player.