More of the same from ICC

Some say the 2007 World Cup final in Barbados is still going on - in the darkness, in the rain, for eternity. It’s a joke among the locals, still triggering heady laughter while ‘liming’ (hanging out), and it has reared its head again because the World Cup is back here for the first time since, and the International Cricket Council is still as inept now as they were then.