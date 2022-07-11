Sri Lanka beat Australia by innings and 39 runs to level series

SL beat Australia by innings & 39 runs to level series

Sri Lanka amassed 554 in reply to Australia's 364 in the first innings to claim a lead of 190

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jul 11 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 18:05 ist
Sri Lanka's players celebrate their win in the second cricket Test match against Australia. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second test to level the two-match series 1-1 in Galle on Monday.

Australia were all out for 151 in their second innings, with Marnus Labuschagne topscoring with 32.

Sri Lanka's debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 6-59 to go with his 6-118 in the first innings.

