Sri Lanka beat Australia by innings and 39 runs to level series

Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second test to level the two-match series 1-1 in Galle on Monday.
Sri Lanka amassed 554 in reply to Australia's 364 in the first innings to claim a lead of 190.
Australia were all out for 151 in their second innings, with Marnus Labuschagne topscoring with 32.
Sri Lanka's debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 6-59 to go with his 6-118 in the first innings.
