Sri Lanka cricket board sacked after heavy defeat to India in ICC World Cup

Colombo: Sri Lanka cricket board was on Monday sacked by the government in the aftermath of the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka's 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2.

Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The riot police was placed to protect the building.