Sri Lanka declare on mammoth 591-6 in first Ireland Test

Sadeera Samarawickrama celebrated his return to Test cricket with a maiden hundred as Sri Lanka declared on 591-6 on day two against Ireland in Galle on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who last featured in a Test in 2017, hit an unbeaten 104 against tired Irish bowlers who toiled in hot conditions.

It was the first time a Sri Lankan wicketkeeper has made a century in Test-match cricket in seven years, the previous being Kusal Perera in 2016.

Samarawickrama added 183 runs for the seventh wicket with Dinesh Chandimal, who also went on to post his 14th Test ton and was unbeaten on 102 at the declaration.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (179) and Kusal Mendis (140) also racked up the runs to put the hosts in total control.

Ireland started the day off well, taking two wickets in the first half hour, but their bowlers became erratic and Chandimal and Samarawickrama punished them.

Chandimal, 18 overnight, was the first to reach three figures with an elegant punch for four through extra cover.

The 27-year-old Samarawickrama joined him in the next over, his 104 the highest score by a Sri Lankan number eight.

Tourists Ireland dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya in the second over of the day for 16 when the nightwatchman shuffled across and was leg-before wicket to Curtis Campher. A review would have saved the batsman.

The very next ball Chandimal was dropped by wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker with Mark Adair the unlucky bowler.

Dhananjaya de Silva brought up Sri Lanka's 400 with back-to-back boundaries off Campher, before Andy McBrine trapped him in front off his first ball of the day.

The match is the first-ever Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland, who are yet to record a win since gaining Test status in 2017, with four defeats from four matches.