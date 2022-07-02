Stuart Broad concedes new record of 35 runs in a Test over

England great Stuart Broad set a new if unwanted record by conceding 35 runs in a Test over, against India at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah did the bulk of the damage by hitting 29 runs off the bat in an over from Broad that also featured five wides and a no-ball struck for six.
The previous most runs scored in a Test over was 28, a feat achieved three times in the format's 145-year history.
India were 377-9 at the start of the 84th over, with tailender Bumrah -- leading India for the first time in place of regular captain Rohit Sharma who was ruled out with Covid-19 -- on strike.
Bumrah hooked the first ball of the over for four off a top edge and the next delivery saw a bouncer soar over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides.
Then came the six from a no-ball -- worth seven runs in total -- off another top edge.
Broad's following delivery, a full toss that came close to a no-ball on height, was smashed through mid-on for four.
An edged four to fine leg took India past 400 before Bumrah swung himself off his feet hitting another boundary.
Bumrah then ensured the Test-over record was broken in style with a hooked six off deep backward square leg before the over ended with a scrambled single as Broad failed to run out Mohammad Siraj.
It was not the first hugely expensive over of Broad's international career -- he conceded 36 runs when India's Yuvraj Singh hit him for six sixes during a 2007 World Twenty20 match in Durban.
Most Test runs conceded in an over (runs, player, bowler, match, venue, season):
35 - Jasprit Bumrah (4, 5w, 7nb, 6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1) Stuart Broad IND v ENG Birmingham 2022
28 - Brian Lara (4, 6, 4, 4, 4) Robin Peterson WIS v RSA Johannesburg 2003-04
28 - George Bailey (4, 6, 2, 4, 6, 6) James Anderson AUS v ENG Perth 2013-14
28 - Keshav Maharaj (4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4b) Joe Root RSA v ENG Port Elizabeth 2019-20
Notes:
Maharaj scored 24 off the bat - the last ball (marked 4b) was four beys
Bumrah scored 29 off the bat -- second ball (marked 5w) was five wides and third ball (marked 7nb) was a no-ball which was hit for a six
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'
Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home
Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes
Bengaluru docs break into flash mob
Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand
Open Sesame: Assam floods
Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage
How you can expand your living spaces
Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft