T20 World Cup 2024: Australia crush Scotland by 5 wickets; England enter Super Eight

Gros Islet, St Lucia: Australia did their arch-rivals England a massive favour with a five-wicket win over a gritty Scotland as the Richie Berrington-led side crashed out of the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage race.

With England hammering Namibia earlier in the day in a rain-truncated game, all that Jos Buttler's side needed was Australia's win over Scotland to a get a lifeline.

Australia scored 186/5 while chasing 181 in 19.4 overs after Scotland fought right until the end to keep their hopes alive.

After putting on a formidable total on board, Scotland had even reduced an edgy Australia to 60/3 at one stage but their most successful batters in this World Cup — Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) — delivered again.

"We spoke about sticking to our plans. Scotland are a good team, they have improved a lot and we certainly wanted to respect them," Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said after the win.

"We just wanted to stay consistent and if we fail, we fail our way. Whenever our team is challenged, it brings the best out of us. Today we were challenged, and it was a good experience and a good game of cricket. We start fresh now," he added.

With Australia's chase appearing to be falling apart, the in-from Head and Stoinis joined forces to bring them back in the game.