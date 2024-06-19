T20 World Cup 2024 | De Kock hits half-century as SA score 194/4 against USA

North Sound (Antigua): Opener Quinton de Kock hit a blazing half-century, while skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen made useful contributions as South Africa posted a solid 194 for 4 in their T20 World Cup Super Eight (Group 2) game against USA here on Wednesday.

De Kock slammed 74 off 40 balls studded with seven boundaries and five maximums, while Markram scored his 46 off 32 deliveries. Both also shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket. Klaasen remained unbeaten on 36, while Tristan Stubbs contributed 20.

For the USA, who chose to field, left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and spinner Harmeet Singh took two wickets each.