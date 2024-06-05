Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Ireland: 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers who'll have all the eye on in today's match between India and Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 10:15 IST
Follow Us :

Team India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah's experience and skill makes him a crucial player in India's bowling lineup.​

Credit: PTI

Arshdeep Singh showcased his prowess in the IPL 2024 with 19 wickets. Singh is expected to trouble batters with new ball and swing.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Josh Little will have a test as he will be bowling against the one of the T20 World Cup contenders.

Credit: Instagram/@joshlittle13

Kuldeep Yadav is a dynamic bowler and is known for his variations and spin. He will be one of the bowlers to watchout for in today's fixture against Ireland.

Credit: Instagram/@kuldeep_18

Mohammed Siraj's effective bowling makes him a key player for Ireland. His ability to swing the new ball and deceive the batters with the quick pace makes him one of the lethal player for Team India.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

Published 05 June 2024, 10:15 IST
